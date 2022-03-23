Search

23 Mar 2022

Limerick side targets Munster Schools Girls Junior Cup final win

Limerick side targets Munster Schools Girls Junior Cup final win

Leah Ryan, Ella Corbett, Aine Cotter, Sean McCullough, Sarah Quin, Hannah Hehir, Tuathla Ryan, Lucia Linn Pic: Ger Guckian

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

23 Mar 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE Munster Schools Girls Senior and Junior Cup finals will take place next week in Musgrave Park on Wednesday next, March 30.

The two competitions took place for the first time this year and it is hoped that they will continue to grow over the coming years offering girls in the province another avenue to play competitive rugby.

In the Munster Schools Junior Cup final, Limerick side Ardscoil Mhuire, Corbally, will take on St Anne’s Community College, Killaloe in Musgrave Park at 1pm.

The Limerick school came through a tough semi-final where they defeated Bandon Grammar School 24-17 at Musgrave Park last week.

A number of players stood out for Ardscoil Mhuire on the day including twins Hannah and Katie Hehir, Aoife Grimes, Jodie Ellis and Lucia Te Pou, younger sister of Aaliyah who starred for the Munster Senior Women side who won the Women’s Interprovincial Championship last year.

In the Munster Schools Senior Cup final, Bandon Grammar School will meet St Anne’s Community College, Killaloe in Musgrave Park at 3pm.

The Cork school were too strong for Limerick side Villiers in the semi-final last week with Lucia Linn, who was recently selected in an Ireland U18 training squad, impressing at out-half.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media