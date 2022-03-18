Search

20 Mar 2022

Limerick team confirmed for Lidl Ladies Football League semi final with Fermanagh

Limerick midfielder Loretta Hanley

Jerome O'Connell

18 Mar 2022 10:00 AM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK have revealed their line-up for Sunday's Lidl Ladies Football League semi final.

The Graham Shine managed Limerick play Fermanagh in the Division Four semi final this March 20 at 2pm.

It's a Limerick team along similar lines to the starting 15 which defeated London, Offaly and Carlow in the group phase.

These sides last met in a semi final in the 2020 junior championship.

Just six players remain in the line-up from that loss, which was also played in Kinnegad - Sophie Hennessey, Meadhbh MacNamara, Roisin Ambrose, Cathy Mee, Amy Ryan and Leah Coughlan.

While there is a familiar look to the starting team, Limerick have named a matchday panel of 30 and included are Karen O'Leary, Deborah Murphy and Niamh Ryan - a trio who are yet to see league action this campaign.

LIMERICK: Sophie Hennessy (Old Mill); Kristine Reidy (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Sarah O'Sullivan (St Brigids), Maeve O'Halloran (Adare); Meadhbh MacNamara (St Ailbes), Leah Coughlan (Oola), Amy Ryan (Oola); Loretta Hanley (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Roisin Ambrose (Old Mill); Grainne McKenna (St Ailbes), Rebecca Delee (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Cathy Mee (Ballylanders); Catriona Davis (Monagea), Mairead Kavanagh (St Ailbes), Iris Kennelly (Old Mill). Subs: Carol Bateman (Mungret St Pauls), Katie Heelan (St Ailbes), Lauren Ryan (Adare), Cathy Ambrose (Old Mill), Anna O'Dea (Oola), Rebekah Daly (Athea), Noelle Curtin (Athea), Rose Hyland (Ballylanders), Sarah Dillon (Pallasgreen), Lucy Costello (Croom), Claire Hayes (Oola), Caroline Brennan (Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue), Karen O'Leary (Monagea), Deborah Murphy (Monagea), Niamh Ryan (St Ailbes).

