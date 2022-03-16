Limerick Ladies Football trio selected in Higher Education Teams of the Year

THREE members of the Limerick Ladies Football panel have been selected on Higher Education Teams of the Year.

Limerick inter-county captain Roisin Ambrose was chosen on the All-Star team, while Iris Kennelly and Grainne McKenna were picked on the Rising Stars team.

Old Mill's Ambrose and her UL team-mates won the top tier O'Connor Cup last weekend.

Ambrose of one of six from the DJ Collins managed side included in the All-Star selection. Ambrose is selected at centre back.

TUS MidWest (formerly LIT) won the ladies football Lagan Cup title.

They have two players in the Rising Star selection - Iris Kennelly (Old Mill) and Grainne McKenna (St Ailbes).

McKenna, a Monaghan native who transferred to Limerick this season, was TUS MidWest's winning captain, while Kennelly was Player of the Match in the final.

Kennelly is selected at wing forward, while McKenna is selected at centre back.

The Yoplait Higher Education All Stars and Rising Stars were announced this Wednesday following the conclusion of the 2022 Yoplait HEC Championships. All seven competitions came to a conclusion over the course of three days at Dublin City University.

The Yoplait HEC, Lagan and Donaghy Cup Finals were played on Tuesday, March 8, to mark International Women’s Day, followed by the Yoplait Moynihan Cup Final on Friday March 11, and the Yoplait Lynch, Giles and O’Connor Cup Finals on Saturday March 12.

Yoplait O’Connor Cup winners University of Limerick lead the way on the HEC All Star team with six representatives. Yoplait O’Connor Cup runners-up University College Cork have five players on the team.

Goalkeeper Laura Brennan (Mayo) and full back Megan Ryan (Donegal) are the two players included from Yoplait Giles Cup winners Mary Immaculate College, Limerick.

The Yoplait Rising Stars recognise the efforts of players in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh tier competitions.

Yoplait Moynihan Cup winners MTU Cork lead the way with five representatives on the team and there are also two players from Yoplait Lagan Cup winners TUS Midwest on the team.

Yoplait HEC All Stars: Laura Brennan (Mary Immaculate College); Aoife Molloy (University of Limerick), Megan Ryan (Mary Immaculate College), Sarah Leahy (University College Cork); Isobel Sheehan (University College Cork), Roisin Ambrose (University of Limerick), Erika O’Shea (University of Limerick); Ciara McCarthy (University College Cork), Aisling Reidy (University of Limerick); Fiadhna Tangney (University of Limerick), Caoimhe O’Connor (TU Dublin), Sadhbh O’Leary (University College Cork); Ailish Morrissey (University of Limerick), Katie Quirke (University College Cork), Sarah Dillon (TUS Midlands).

Yoplait Rising Stars: Margaret Murphy (MTU Cork); Danielle McGinley (Letterkenny IT), Maria McKenna (Ulster University), Laura Doherty (DCU Dóchas Éireann); Roisin Dunphy (MTU Cork), Grainne McKenna (TUS Midwest), Julie Trearty (Letterkenny IT); Abbie O’Mahony (MTU Cork), Bronagh Quinn (GMIT Mayo); Iris Kennelly (TUS Midwest), Ava Looney (MTU Cork), Sarah Clarke (DCU Dóchas Éireann); Kacey Geoghegan (TU Dublin), Maeve Daly (MTU Cork), Katie Long (Letterkenny IT).