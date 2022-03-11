Search

11 Mar 2022

Limerick team confirmed for crucial Littlewoods Camogie League derby with Clare

Michelle Curtin of Templeglantine named in the Limerick half forward line

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

11 Mar 2022 5:14 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE Limerick team has been announced for Saturday's Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League derby with Clare.

The Shannonside rivals meet in the TUS Gaelic Grounds at 4.30 - both seeking a first win of the campaign after defeats to Cork and Kilkenny.

There are four changes from the team that lost heavily in Pairc Ui Chaoimh last time out - Leah O'Carroll and Teresa Dore make their first league starts, while the experienced duo of Rebecca Delee and Caoimhe Costelloe return. Dropping out are Claire Keating, Emma Kennedy, Caroline Brennan and Cliodhna Ryan.

In two games already in this league, Limerick have given league debuts to 16 players between starters and substitutes. For this Clare tie, just seven players are selected to start their third successive game. Five of this core group played against Clare last year with Orlaith Kelleher and Sarah O'Brien the fresh faces.

Limerick won this fixture last season but just eight of that starting team remain in situ - Marian Quaid, Muireann Creamer, Mairead Ryan, Aisling Scanlon, Caoimhe Lyons, Sophie O’Callaghan, Rebecca Delee, Caoimhe Costelloe.

Limerick are under new management this season - John Lillis is manager with coach Tomas Moloney and backroom team Donie Browne, Paul Hogan, Peter Maher and Niamh Lillis.

LIMERICK: Leah O’Carroll (Patrickswell); Stephanie Woulfe (Templeglantine), Marian Quaid (Bruff), Teresa Dore (Charleville); Muireann Creamer (Cappamore), Mairead Ryan (Bruff), Aoife Nelligan (Monaleen); Sophie O'Callaghan (Adare), Orlaith Kelleher (Croagh-Kilfinny); Michelle Curtin (Templeglantine), Rebecca Delee (Newcastle West), Aisling Scanlon (Killeedy); Caoimhe Lyons (Monaleen), Sarah O’Brien (Templeglantine), Caoimhe Costello (Adare). Subs: Ciara Mulqueen (Crecora), Aoife Coughlan (Crecora), Nadine White (Ballyagran), Ella Hession (Monaleen), Leah Riordan (Granagh-Ballingarry), Ciara Riordan (Blackrock-Effin), Ellie Woulfe (Newcastle West), Cliodhna Ryan (Doon), Enya Doolan (Ballybrown), Lorraine McCarthy (Bruff), Claire Keating (Cappamore).

