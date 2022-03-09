Former Clare manager appointed to vacant Limerick junior camogie role

Tim McGrath
LIMERICK'S vacant junior camogie manager role has been filled by former Clare junior camogie manager Tim McGrath.
The Smith O'Briens GAA club member was appointed at a Limerick Camogie County Board meeting this Monday night and faces into the first competitive game of the season this Saturday away to Wexford in Division Three of the Littlewoods Ireland League in Piercetown GAA at 2pm.
Limerick will have a home fixture with Down in round two before McGrath will face his former charges in a round three Shannonside derby.
Tim McGrath has been involved in varying roles with the Clare junior side in recent years and was joint-manager with Ann-Marie McGann in 2021.
McGrath has also coached Clare underage camogie sides and has been involved with the Scariff-Ogonnelloe camogie club.
Among those in his backroom team are former Limerick camogie goalkeeper Sile Moynihan (St Ailbes), Shane Fitzgerald (Fedamore) and Emmett O'Brien (Kildimo-Pallaskenry).
TV star Greg O'Shea, Seamus Stapleton, Commercial Director, Applegreen, Lucy Masterson, CEO Irish Youth Foundation and Rosemary Begley, Corporate Social Responsibility Manager PIC: Juien Behal
Limerick students Aisling Daly, Shane Shinnors and Daniel Gammell from Scoil Pol, Kilfinane PIC: Fennell Photography
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.