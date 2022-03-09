Search

09 Mar 2022

Former Clare manager appointed to vacant Limerick junior camogie role

Former Clare manager appointed to vacant Limerick junior camogie role

Tim McGrath

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

09 Mar 2022 5:26 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK'S vacant junior camogie manager role has been filled by former Clare junior camogie manager Tim McGrath.

The Smith O'Briens GAA club member was appointed at a Limerick Camogie County Board meeting this Monday night and faces into the first competitive game of the season this Saturday away to Wexford in Division Three of the Littlewoods Ireland League in Piercetown GAA at 2pm.

Limerick will have a home fixture with Down in round two before McGrath will face his former charges in a round three Shannonside derby.

Tim McGrath has been involved in varying roles with the Clare junior side in recent years and was joint-manager with Ann-Marie McGann in 2021.

McGrath has also coached Clare underage camogie sides and has been involved with the Scariff-Ogonnelloe camogie club.

Among those in his backroom team are former Limerick camogie goalkeeper Sile Moynihan (St Ailbes), Shane Fitzgerald (Fedamore) and Emmett O'Brien (Kildimo-Pallaskenry).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media