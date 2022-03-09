Search

09 Mar 2022

Limerick Camogie and Gaelic Football league ties set as double-header in TUS Gaelic Grounds

Jerome O'Connell

09 Mar 2022 9:30 AM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK'S TUS Gaelic Grounds hosts a league double-header this Saturday March 12.

The GAA headquarters will host the Limerick teams in action in the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League and the Allianz Football League.

First up at 4.30 is Limerick v Clare in round three of Division One of the camogie league.

Both Shannonside rivals have suffered defeats to Cork and Kilkenny and need victory to avoid a relegation play-off against Down or Offaly.

At 7pm, it's promotion on the minds of the Limerick footballers when they play Westmeath in round five of the Allianz League.

Billy Lee's Limerick have three wins from four outings ahead of their final three games in Division Three. Limerick are the current table-toppers are they seek to earn promotion into the top two tiers for the first time since 2007.

