Limerick man William O'Connor's ranking on rise after impressive UK Open showing

LIMERICK man William O'Connor enjoyed an excellent run at the Cazoo UK Open last weekend before bowing out at the semi-final stage on Sunday evening.

Cappamore man O'Connor accounted for world champion Peter Wright on his way to reaching the last four stage of the prestious event at Butlin's Minehead Resort.

O'Connor's run in the tournament saw him move up to number 34 in the PDC rankings.

Thirty five-year-old O'Connor beat world champion Wright from Scotland on Saturday night 10-7 in their sixth round meeting. It was the first time that the Limerick man had managed to secure a place in the quarter-finals of the event.

'The Magpie' O'Connor averaged 94 over the course of the match, where he hit two 180's and was 55.6% on the doubles in recoding a thrilling victory. He went up 3-2 at the first interval despite averaging 17 points less than his opponent and this trend continued as despite being outscored, O'Connor then went 6-4 up at the interval.

It was another break with O'Connor going 7-4 up and with his doubling at 60%, he soon went one away at 9-7 up before completing the feat last dart in hand on double four with Wright waiting on 60. 2019 World Cup finalist O'Connor had earlier secured his place in Round 6 of the prestigious event with a 10-9 win over Stephen Bunting earlier this afternoon.

He then defeated 18-year-old Polish thrower Sebastian Bialecki in the last eight.

The tournament, which began with 158 players, featured PDC Tour Card Holders, players from the Challenge Tour, Development Tour and Rileys Amateur Qualifiers in competing for the stg£100,000 title.