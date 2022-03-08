Search

08 Mar 2022

More Limerick success on the race track

Giuseppe Cassioli and Ballingarry jockey Billy Lee were winners for Curragh trainer Ger O’Leary at Dundalk on Friday night Picture: Patrick McCann/Racing Post

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

08 Mar 2022 9:32 AM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

NO stranger to the racing game, Brian Mortell landed his first training success when Three Loud Knocks won the two-mile seven-furlong handicap chase at Clonmel on Thursday.

Ridden by Darragh O'Keeffe, the 10-year-old led after the second last fence and held off the late rally of the Gordon Doyle-trained Lacken Bridge to win by a neck at odds of 7/1.

Mortell commented, “I got the licence in November and this is a dream come true. Life begins at 60, not 40! I've four point-to-point winners trained but that's my first racecourse winner.

"I had one winner as an owner with Andrew McNamara last year but this is the first of my own and to have Darragh ride him too is just fantastic. I worked for Andrew donkey years ago and I spent my youth with Francis Flood, another marvellous man. I have been in the outside catering business for the last 40 years. I’m semi-retired and doing this part-time and loving every minute of it.”

Ballingarry jockey Billy Lee rode his ninth winner of the Winter Series at Dundalk when partnering the Ger O’Leary-trained Giuseppe Cassioli to a comfortable success in the seven-furlong handicap on Friday night.

The 13/2 chance was having his first start for the O’Leary yard and led deep inside the final furlong to beat the John Murphy-trained 9/2 chance Acquiescent and Colin Keane by half a length. 

Upcoming Fixtures:

Thurles – Thursday, March 10 (First Race 1.50pm)

Dundalk – Friday, March 11 (First Race 5pm)

Gowran Park – Saturday, March 12 (First Race 2pm)

Navan – Saturday, March 12 (First Race 2.15pm)

Limerick – Sunday, March 13 (First Race 1.55pm)

Naas – Sunday, March 13 (First Race 1.45pm)

 

 

