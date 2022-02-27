Search

27 Feb 2022

Limerick and Cork renew All-Ireland hurling final rivalry in today's televised league tie

Darragh O'Donovan in midfield for Limerick

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

27 Feb 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

A REPEAT of the All-Ireland final for the Limerick hurlers this Sunday afternoon as Cork come to town in round three of the Allianz Hurling League.

The game has a 3.45 start in the TUS Gaelic Grounds and is live on TG4. There won’t be any cash at the stiles on Sunday with tickets online in selected Centra and SuperValu shops and online. U16s are free and don't require a ticket.

John Kiely’s side are attempting to ensure Limerick don’t lose their opening three league games for the first time since 2010 and before that it was 2003.

Limerick have already used 26 players across the defeats to Wexford and Galway and against Cork welcome back Cian Lynch for his first appearance of the season. The return of the 2021 Hurler of the Year is one of eight changes in the Limerick team - details here

Limerick went three games without victory in the league last year and will want to avoid the same fate this time round. There was a draw with Tipperary in that early season run of games in 2021, so it’s 2010 and before it 2003 since Limerick lost in the three opening rounds of the national hurling league.

Last year’s winless run was ended with a 0-33 to 2-19 win over Cork in round four in the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

This time round, Limerick have lost to Wexford and Galway, while Cork arrive unbeaten with wins over Clare and Offaly.

Limerick have used 26 players in the two games to-date with the likes of Brian O’Grady, Cathal O’Neill, Colin Coughlan, Ronan Connolly, Oisin O’Reilly and Adam English among those getting game time to impress. Today, Lynch, Barry Hennessy and Aaron Costelloe bring that number to 29 players and still Casey brothers Mike and Peter and Barry Murphy remain on the long-term injured.

All Limerick focus remains on the April start to the championship stressed manager John Kiely after the loss to Henry Shefflin’s Tribesmen but no one in the Limerick dressing room will want a third straight loss - which would be the first time under Kiely since 2017 when a league semi final loss to Galway was followed by championship defeats to Clare and Kilkenny.

After today's clash with Cork, Limerick go to Ennis next Sunday to play Clare in round four.

And, Limerick and Cork will of course meet in round one of the Munster SHC on Easter Sunday, April 17.

