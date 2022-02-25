Cian Lynch return among eight changes in Limerick hurling team for league clash with Cork

Cian Lynch
CIAN Lynch is set for his first Limerick appearance of the season in Sunday's All-Ireland SHC final rematch with Cork.
The return of the 2021 Hurler of the Year is one of eight changes to the side that lost to Galway last time out.
Sunday's round three Allianz Hurling League tie has a 3.45 start in the TUS Gaelic Grounds and will be live on TG4.
As well as Lynch, there are first starts of the season for Kilmallock duo Barry Hennessy and Aaron Costello.
Elsewhere, captain Declan Hannon and Tom Morrissey are back in the starting team, as are Colin Coughlan, Robbie Hanley and Darren O'Connell.
Making way are Nickie Quaid, Barry Nash, Richie English, Diarmaid Byrnes, William O'Donoghue, Aaron Gillane, Brian O'Grady and the suspended Gearoid Hegarty.
All bar Hegarty are among the 11 substitutes, along with Graeme Mulcahy, Pat Ryan, Ronan Connolly and Conor Boylan.
LIMERICK: Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock); Sean Finn (Bruff), Dan Morrissey (Ahane), Aaron Costello (Kilmallock); Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown), Declan Hannon (Adare), Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry); Darragh O'Donovan (Doon), Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock); Cathal O'Neill (Crecora-Manister), Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), Tom Morrissey (Ahane); Darren O'Connell (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca). Subs: Nickie Quaid (Effin), Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), Ronan Connolly (Adare), Richie English (Doon), Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock), Barry Nash (South Liberties), William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsiagh), Brian O’Grady (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Pat Ryan (Doon)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.