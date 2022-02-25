Search

25 Feb 2022

Cian Lynch return among eight changes in Limerick hurling team for league clash with Cork

Cian Lynch

Cian Lynch

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

25 Feb 2022 10:01 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

CIAN Lynch is set for his first Limerick appearance of the season in Sunday's All-Ireland SHC final rematch with Cork.

The return of the 2021 Hurler of the Year is one of eight changes to the side that lost to Galway last time out.

Sunday's round three Allianz Hurling League tie has a 3.45 start in the TUS Gaelic Grounds and will be live on TG4.

As well as Lynch, there are first starts of the season for Kilmallock duo Barry Hennessy and Aaron Costello.

Elsewhere, captain Declan Hannon and Tom Morrissey are back in the starting team, as are Colin Coughlan, Robbie Hanley and Darren O'Connell.

Making way are Nickie Quaid, Barry Nash, Richie English, Diarmaid Byrnes, William O'Donoghue, Aaron Gillane, Brian O'Grady and the suspended Gearoid Hegarty.

All bar Hegarty are among the 11 substitutes, along with Graeme Mulcahy, Pat Ryan, Ronan Connolly and Conor Boylan.

LIMERICK: Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock); Sean Finn (Bruff), Dan Morrissey (Ahane), Aaron Costello (Kilmallock); Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown), Declan Hannon (Adare), Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry); Darragh O'Donovan (Doon), Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock); Cathal O'Neill (Crecora-Manister), Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), Tom Morrissey (Ahane); Darren O'Connell (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca). Subs: Nickie Quaid (Effin), Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), Ronan Connolly (Adare), Richie English (Doon), Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock), Barry Nash (South Liberties), William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsiagh), Brian O’Grady (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Pat Ryan (Doon)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media