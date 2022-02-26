Search

26 Feb 2022

Limerick seek return to winning ways in Wicklow Allianz Football League tie

Limerick seek return to winning ways in Wicklow Allianz Football League tie

Adrian Enright in action against Wicklow last season

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

26 Feb 2022 9:30 AM

LIMERICK will look to replicate last season and bounce back to winning ways when they play away to Wicklow this Saturday afternoon.

In last year’s league Limerick were off the back of a loss to Offaly when they journey to Aughrim to produce their best performance of the season and return with a 2-19 to 1-12 win.

There are four changes to the Limerick team for today's tie - details here

The task is similar this February 26 at 2.30 when Billy Lee’ side look to put last Sunday’s loss to Louth to one side.

”Anytime that you lose you are under a bit of pressure,” said the Limerick manager after his lost 1-14 to 1-12 in UL North Campus.

Limerick had two the opening two games, but Billy Lee suggested that winning or losing he wouldn’t lose perspective.

”I won’t get too excited, others might have been but I don’t – about where we are. There is very little between any of these games. There are going to be swings and roundabouts in this and just because we win the first two games doesn’t mean anything – it just means we have four points but we got to keep working and keep going to the well and try get as many points as possible on the board and see where that takes us at the end of the year,” he explained.

”We will dust ourselves down and shake ourselves up and move on to Aughrim next week,” he added.

Limerick conceded an early goal against Louth but battled back well to led 1-12 to 1-7 but then conceded seven straight points to see their unbeaten record disappear.

“We got ourselves in a position and we didn’t manage to see it to fruition. Everything was going ok until 10-minutes to go when we seemed to lose complete momentum for whatever reason – we didn’t seem able to stem the tide,” recalled Lee.

Limerick had scored early goals in the wins over Longford and Antrim but the Mickey Harte managed Louth turned the tables on the home side last Sunday.

“Anytime that you concede a goal you are disappointed but we responded and it probably didn’t have as big an impact because we would have followed up with other goals, whereas they didn’t add anything at that point in time. It was the last 10-minutes is where the game hinged,” stressed Lee.

He explained: “We were in a really good position and still creating chances but didn’t manage to see it out. They kicked seven unanswered points and that’s where the damage was done. Games are 70-minutes long and even to 75-78 when you take in injury time and we just didn’t see it out and it’s disappointing for all of us”.

The Louth game was switched to UL just over 90-minutes before the eventual delayed kick-off.

”Good for the goose, good for the gander, so I don’t see that as having any impact on the game,” said the Limerick manager of the late change.

After today's Wicklow game, Limerick will have a mini break until March 12 when Westmeath come to the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

