25 Feb 2022

Four changes in Limerick team to play Wicklow in Allianz Football League

Limerick

Limerick's Hugh Bourke

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

25 Feb 2022 9:32 PM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

BILLY LEE and management team have confirmed their team to play Wicklow in the Allianz Football League.

The sides meet in round four of Division Three this Saturday at 2.30 in Aughrim.

There are four changes from the Limerick side which conceded the final seven points in the two-point loss to Louth last Sunday.

Into the team for his first appearance of the season is Killian Ryan, while there is a first start of the league for fellow wing back Gordon Brown.

Paul Maher returns to the starting team after captaining UL to their Sigerson Cup final appearance.

The fourth change is the return to midfield of Cillian Fahy.

Dropping out are Michael Donovan, Tony McCarthy, Colm McSweeney and Tommy Griffin.

Cian Sheehan and Colm McSweeney are among those not in the matchday squad.

LIMERICK: Donal O'Sullivan (Monaleen); Jim Liston (Gerald Griffins), Sean O’Dea (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Paul Maher (Adare); Killian Ryan (Mungret), Iain Corbett (Newcastle West), Gordon Brown (Na Piarsaigh); Darragh Treacy (St Kierans), Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher-Broadford); Adrian Enright (Fr Caseys), Brian Donovan (Monaleen), James Naughton (St Senans); Peter Nash (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Josh Ryan (Oola), Hugh Bourke (Adare). Subs: Aaron O'Sullivan (Pallasgreen), Luke Murphy (Monaleen), Michael Donovan (Galbally), Tony McCarthy (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Eoghan Cregan (Croom), Bob Childs (Galtee Gaels), Tommy Griffin (Gerald Griffins), Padraig de Brun (Firies, Kerry), Diarmaid Kelly (Newcastle West), Dara Noonan (Gerald Griffins), Barry Coleman (Rathkeale).

