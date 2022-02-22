Former Treaty Utd star departs Limerick for Cambodian Premier Division soccer side

FORMER Treaty Utd star Clyde O'Connell has signed for Cambodian Premier Division soccer side Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC.

O'Connell departs Limerick for the South East Asian nation to link-up with fellow Limerick man Conor Nestor, who is head coach of Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng.

Foynes native Nestor, led Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC to the Cambodian League title in 2019.

23-year old Clyde O'Connell was an integral part of the Treaty Utd side in their maiden voyage into the SSE Airtricity League First Division last year. He played a crucial part in the season, making 21 appearances and scoring two goals.

“Thank you to everyone involved in the club last season, from Tommy, the staff, players and all volunteers it was my pleasure to be apart of such an incredible season," said O'Connell in the Treaty Utd statement.

"One hell of a journey, since the age of 16 you lot have supported me with Limerick and of course last season with Treaty, you lot have been quiet familiar. You all showed me great support on and off the field, the best in country and long may it continue," said O'Connell to the local support.

O'Connell, who can play in defence or midfield, joined Tommy Barrett's Treaty Utd fresh from scoring the only goal in a Man of the Match display as Fairview Rangers won the FAI Junior Cup in September 2020.

Prior to that the former Crescent College student had played League of Ireland and U19 soccer with Limerick FC.