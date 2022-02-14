Search

14 Feb 2022

Limerick punter wins big on dramatic Superbowl finish

The Superbowl produced a dramatic finish in Los Angeles on Sunday night

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

14 Feb 2022 5:41 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

A punter in County Limerick is celebrating after landing a massive bet at the weekend which ended with a four-figure payout at the end of the Super Bowl.

The anonymous customer placed the wager in their local BoyleSports shop in Kilmallock and picked fourteen different selections across sports including Golf, Tennis, Football, GAA, Snooker and NFL. They placed them into a confident €50 accumulator in the hope that all won.

And that’s exactly what happened with some of the winning selections including hot odds-on shots like Neil Robertson to beat Jimmy Robertson in the Players Championship snooker at 1/5, Celtic to beat Raith in the Scottish Cup at 1/12 and England to beat Italy in the Six Nations with a handicap of -18 at 2/5.

It all came down to the LA Rams to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl at 1/2 and the late comeback in Los Angeles completed the stunning winning streak.

That allowed the winning customer to return to the shop on Monday to collect a mouth-watering amount of €5,500.04 which will certainly get their week off to a flying start.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Massive congratulations to our customer in Limerick who picked up €5,500.04 and we are delighted for them. To get fourteen selections correct is no easy feat so we take our hats off to them and hope they have a great time spending their well-deserved winnings.”

