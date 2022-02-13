Second half goals seal Limerick win over London in Lidl Ladies Football League

TWO second half goal propelled Limerick to victory over London in round one of the Lidl Ladies Football League this Sunday.

In Staker Wallace GAA grounds this Division Four tie finished Limerick 2-9 London 0-9.

It was victory in his first competitive game as Limerick manager for Graham Shine.

Limerick entertain Offaly in round two next Sunday.

This round one game was level at 0-5 each at half time but second half goals from Mairead Kavanagh and Catriona Davis sealed the win for the home side in a game that was played in driving wind and rain at the Martinstown venue.

Catriona Davis and Grainne McKenna scores had Limerick three points clear before London settled.

By the first half water break London cut the lead to a single point.

Katie Heelan and Davis (free) edged Limerick ahead again but Aisleen Cunningham frees and scores from Renee Murphy and former Cork All-Ireland winner Beatrice Murphy ensured the game was level for the first time at half time.

Five minutes into the second half came the first Limerick goal. Mairead Kavanagh gathered possession in front of goals when a Davis '45 dropped short and the St Ailbes player made no mistake to find the net for a 1-5 to 0-6 lead.

London again rallied but Kavanagh and Iris Kennelly points moved Limerick a goal clear for the first time since the opening minutes.

Then on 13-minutes came the goal for Davis and Limerick were 2-7 to 0-8 ahead.

At the second half water break it was a 2-8 to 0-9 advantage.

There was to be just one score in the final quarter as Limerick began their campaign on a winning note.

SCORERS: Limerick: Catriona Davis 1-3 (0-2frees), Mairead Kavanagh 1-2, Iris Kennelly 0-2, Grainne McKenna and Katie Heelan 0-1 each. London: Aisleen Cunningham 0-4 (4frees), Beatrice Murphy and Renee Murphy 0-2 each, Brid Mhurchu 0-1.

LIMERICK: Sophie Hennessy (Old Mill); Kristine Reidy (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Sarah O'Sullivan (St Brigids), Maeve O'Halloran (Adare): Meadhbh MacNamara (St Ailbes), Leah Coughlan (Oola), Amy Ryan (Oola); Loretta Hanley (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Roisin Ambrose (Old Mill); Iris Kenneally (Old Mill), Mairead Kavanagh (St Ailbes), Katie Heelan (St Ailbes); Catriona Davis (Monagea), Grainne McKenna (St Ailbes), Cathy Mee (Ballylanders). Subs: Rebekah Daly (Athea) for Kristine Reidy, inj (22mins), Rebecca Delee (Feohanagh-Castlemahon) for Katie Heelan (h-t), Anna O'Dea (Oola) for Amy Ryan (43mins), Sarah Dillon (Pallasgreen) for Cathy Mee (55mins), Leah O'Carroll (Croom) for Meadhbh MacNamara (55mins), Rose Hyland (Ballylanders) for Iris Kennelly (59mins).

LONDON: Caoimhe O'Reilly; Niamh O'Brien, Ruanne Hunt, Nicole Mulholland; Niamh Walsh, Ellen O'Brien, Renee Murphy; Shone Roche, Cliona Twohig; Amy Shovlin, Aisleen Cunningham, Beatrice Murphy; Niamh Feeney, Brid Mhurchu, Treise Moran. Subs: Denise Doherty for Treise Moran, inj (4mins), Eimear Alcorn for Niamh O'Brien (46mins), Clodagh Brennan for Denise Doherty (46mins), Ailish Healy for Niamh Feeney (53mins), Lydia Kenny for Brid Mhurchu (53mins).