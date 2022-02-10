Search

10 Feb 2022

Five changes in Limerick hurling team to play Galway in round two of the Allianz League

Kyle Hayes set for his first start of the season

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

10 Feb 2022 10:00 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THERE are five changes to the Limerick team for Saturday's Allianz Hurling League clash with Galway.

John Kiely's side will look to bounce back to winning ways when they entertain Henry Shefflin's Tribesmen in the TUS Gaelic Grounds at 7pm.

All-Stars Sean Finn, Kyle Hayes and Darragh O'Donovan are selected to make their first appearances of the season.

Brian O'Grady and Seamus Flanagan also start after substitute appearances in last Sunday's defeat to Wexford.

Out of the starting team go Declan Hannon, Tom Morrissey, Pat Ryan, Robbie Hanley and Colin Coughlan.

It's a team that contains 11 of the line-up from the All-Ireland SHC final win of last August - Hannon, Morrissey, Cian Lynch and the injured Peter Casey the only non-starters for Saturday's flood-lit contest, which will be live on RTE2 television.

With Declan Hannon dropping out, Barry Nash moves from corner back to centre back.

Hannon and Tom Morrissey are listed among the subs, which also includes Graeme Mulcahy, Adam English, Barry Hennessy and Rory Duff in additions from last week.

Pat Ryan, Colin Coughlan, Oisin O'Reilly and David McCarthy drop out of the matchday 26, which again doesn't include Cian Lynch.

Limerick and Galway also met in round two of last year's Allianz Hurling League - the men in maroon were 0-26 to 0-17 winners in Salthill in a result that brought an end to a run of 14 games unbeaten for Limerick.

That game presented first league starts for Brian O'Grady and Cathal O'Neill and the young duo are among 12 of the team to remain in situ for this Saturday - Sean Finn, Darragh O'Donovan and Aaron Gillane not starting last Summer's tie.

LIMERICK: Nickie Quaid (Effin); Sean Finn (Bruff), Dan Morrissey (Ahane), Richie English (Doon); Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), Barry Nash (South Liberties), Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry); Brian O'Grady (Kilteely-Dromkeen), William O'Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh); Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks), Cathal O'Neill (Crecora-Manister), Darragh O'Donovan (Doon); Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca). Subs: Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock), Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), Ronan Connolly (Adare), Aaron Costello (Kilmallock), Rory Duff (Mungret St Pauls), Adam English (Doon), Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock), Declan Hannon (Adare), Tom Morrissey (Ahane), Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock), Darren O’Connell (Kildimo-Pallaskenry).

Local News

