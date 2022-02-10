Search

10 Feb 2022

UL seek to end 25 year wait to reach a Sigerson Cup final as Limerick side play DCU

Sigerson

UL manager Declan Brouder

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

10 Feb 2022 1:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE University of Limerick bid to reach just a second ever Sigerson Cup final this Thursday evening.

UL play DCU in Netwatch Dr Cullen Park in Carlow at 7pm - the game will be streamed live and for free here

The Limerick side are looking to reach a first final since 1997 in what is a first semi final appearance since 2017.

UL lost semi finals in 2016 and '17 - both to UCD - and this evening face another strong Dublin outfit, who title winners in 2020.

Managed by Newcastle West's Declan Brouder with coach-selectors DJ Collins and Adare brothers Stephen and Davin Lavin, UL have beaten IT Sligo, Letterkenny IT and Queens University to reach this semi final.

But UL appear unlikely to be able to select from a full strength panel - both Mayo's Eoghan McLaughlin and Kerry's Stefan Okunbor carrying injuries.

Adare and Limerick defender Paul Maher captains the team, that has star players in Kerry's David Clifford, Cork's Sean Powter, Mayo's Conall Dempsey and Clare's Emmet McMahon, among others.

Paul Maher is joined by fellow Limerickmen Ronan McElligott (Mungret) and John Hayes (St Kierans), who are both among the subs.

UL are bidding to emulate the side of '97 to reach the final of the prestigious Higher Education Senior Football Championship.

Back in '97, UL powered by Kerry duo Dara O'Cinneide and Mike Frank Russell lost the final to a star-studded IT Tralee team that had among it's stars Seamus Moynihan (Kerry), Padraic Joyce (Galway) and John Casey (Mayo).

The second semi final of the Sigerson Cup takes place in Rathkeale's Mick Neville Park this Thursday evening when NUIG and Munster TU Kerry (formerly IT Tralee) clash at 6pm.

The 2022 Sigerson Cup final is fixed for Wednesday February 16.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media