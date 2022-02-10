UL seek to end 25 year wait to reach a Sigerson Cup final as Limerick side play DCU

THE University of Limerick bid to reach just a second ever Sigerson Cup final this Thursday evening.

UL play DCU in Netwatch Dr Cullen Park in Carlow at 7pm - the game will be streamed live and for free here

The Limerick side are looking to reach a first final since 1997 in what is a first semi final appearance since 2017.

UL lost semi finals in 2016 and '17 - both to UCD - and this evening face another strong Dublin outfit, who title winners in 2020.

Managed by Newcastle West's Declan Brouder with coach-selectors DJ Collins and Adare brothers Stephen and Davin Lavin, UL have beaten IT Sligo, Letterkenny IT and Queens University to reach this semi final.

But UL appear unlikely to be able to select from a full strength panel - both Mayo's Eoghan McLaughlin and Kerry's Stefan Okunbor carrying injuries.

Adare and Limerick defender Paul Maher captains the team, that has star players in Kerry's David Clifford, Cork's Sean Powter, Mayo's Conall Dempsey and Clare's Emmet McMahon, among others.

Paul Maher is joined by fellow Limerickmen Ronan McElligott (Mungret) and John Hayes (St Kierans), who are both among the subs.

UL are bidding to emulate the side of '97 to reach the final of the prestigious Higher Education Senior Football Championship.

Back in '97, UL powered by Kerry duo Dara O'Cinneide and Mike Frank Russell lost the final to a star-studded IT Tralee team that had among it's stars Seamus Moynihan (Kerry), Padraic Joyce (Galway) and John Casey (Mayo).

The second semi final of the Sigerson Cup takes place in Rathkeale's Mick Neville Park this Thursday evening when NUIG and Munster TU Kerry (formerly IT Tralee) clash at 6pm.

The 2022 Sigerson Cup final is fixed for Wednesday February 16.