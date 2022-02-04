Billy Lee wary of 'daunting task' as Limerick travel to Antrim in Allianz Football League

“A daunting task” said Limerick football manager Billy Lee’s of Saturday’s Allianz Football League tie with Antrim.

Limerick journey to Corrigan Park in Belfast for the 2.30 start this February 5 to play The Saffrons.

Both sides were round one winners – Limerick defeating Longford and Antrim beating Fermanagh.

When Billy Lee described the round two tie as daunting, Limerick’s recent record against Antrim was no doubt foremost in his mind – the Ulster side winning the last three league meetings of the teams.

Indeed the last Limerick trip to Antrim ended in an 12-point defeat in 2020 and that was a season that saw the men in green promoted out of Division Four.

Antrim were also winners in Newcastle West and the Gaelic Grounds in 2018 and ‘19.

That 2018 tie was the first league clash of the counties since 2003 when Liam Kearns’ Limerick were 2-13 to 1-11 winners in the Gaelic Grounds. Current coach-selector Seamus O’Donnell was in goals that day.

Limerick’s last league win in Belfast was in 2002 – a 2-11 to 1-11 victory in Casement Park.

Limerick and Antrim have met in championship in recent times – a 2-6 to 0-9 win in Corrigan Park Belfast in the 2016 All Ireland SFC Qualifiers and a 3-11 to 0-15 win in the Gaelic Grounds two years previous.

“We won’t get carried away - it’s great to win and great to have that bit of momentum so we will plant the feet on the ground and it’s all about Antrim now. We have a daunting task up in Antrim and we will need everyone,” said Billy Lee after his side defeated Longford last Saturday.

Michael Donovan, Bob Childs and Padraig de Brun all picked up hamstring injuries in that tie, to join Gordon Brown and Kevin Howard on the treatment table.

“Quite quickly you can be on the back foot in this league so we got to keep our feet on the ground but it’s great we won in competitive fare,” said the Limerick manager after the first of seven league games in Division Three.

“I wouldn’t say it takes the pressure off but it’s certainly very helpful. We know two points won’t keep us in this division. It’s a nice start and gives us some momentum and gives a bit of belief but we still have work to do,” stressed Lee.

“We are kind of changing things up - we are evolving and that has to be the plan as you go from one step to another. You can't just expect fellas to be at the top of their game in year one at this level and sometimes you have to go through hard journeys and we have done that and we keep bouncing back. The evolution of how we are trying to play football is important and I still think there is another bit of evolution to go.”

After Saturday’s Antrim tie, Limerick break until they entertain Louth on Sunday February 20 in round three.