Limerick team named to play Longford in Saturday's Allianz Football League round one tie

THE Limerick senior football team has been named for Saturday's opening round tie in the Allianz Football League.

Billy Lee's Shannonsiders entertain Longford at 5pm in the TUS Gaelic Grounds this January 29 in the first of seven Division Three games.

Nine of the team started the Munster SFC semi final against Cork last season - with another two of that team listed among the subs against the Leinster side.

Indeed of the starting 15 to play Longford, all bar two played some part in Limerick's Munster Championship last season - Jim Liston and Padraig de Brun.

Wing back Gordon Brown misses out injured, while three of last year's championship line-up have opted out of the panel this season.

Four of the substitutes - Aaron O'Sullivan, Diarmaid Kelly, Liam Kennedy and Dara Noonan are yet to play in the Allianz League. O'Sullivan has played championship football though - replacing the injured Donal O'Sullivan in goals against Cork in the Munster SFC last July.

Saturday will be the first league meeting of the teams since 2016 when Longford were 0-13 to 1-8 winners in Pearse Park in a season in which Limerick were relegated - Donal O'Sullivan, Sean O'Dea, Iain Corbett, Darragh Tracey, Cian Sheehan and Peter Nash remain in situ from that starting team.

TEAM: Donal O'Sullivan (Monaleen); Jim Liston (Gerald Griffins) Sean O’Dea (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Michael Donovan (Galbally); Cian Sheehan (Newcastle West), Iain Corbett (Newcastle West), Bob Childs (Galtee Gaels); Darragh Treacy (St Kierans), Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher-Broadford); Pádraig de Brún (Firies, Kerry), Brian Donovan (Monaleen), James Naughton (St Senans); Peter Nash (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Josh Ryan (Oola), Hugh Bourke (Adare). Subs: Aaron O'Sullivan (Pallasgreen), Paul Maher (Adare), Tony McCarthy (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Colm McSweeney (Gerald Griffins), Killian Ryan (Mungret St Pauls), Tommy Griffin (Gerald Griffins), Liam Kennedy (St Kierans), Adrian Enright (Fr Caseys), Robbie Burke (Adare), Diarmaid Kelly (Newcastle West), Dara Noonan (Gerald Griffins).