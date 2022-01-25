All Limerick hurling season tickets sold out ahead of 2022 Allianz League

ALL Limerick inter-county hurling season tickets have sold out ahead of the 2022 Allianz League commencement.

3,500 season tickets went on sale for each code for all counties and Croke Park officials have confirmed that the Limerick hurling allocation has sold out.

3,500 is the maximum number on sale for any county in the selected code and there won’t be a further allocation.

It's the first time that the Limerick hurling season ticket has sold out - the Dublin and Mayo footballers are usually the only county allocation to sell-out.

The season tickets scheme was suspended for 2021 due to Covid-19 restrictions but back in 2020, just over 2,500 had purchased Limerick hurling season tickets.

Match tickets for the varying Allianz Hurling League games will go on sale online on the Monday before each game.

Limerick begin their five game Allianz Hurling League campaign away to Wexford on Sunday February 6.

The Limerick footballers begin their Allianz League campaign this Saturday when they play Longford.

Limerick football season tickets are still on sale - details here