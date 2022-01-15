Search

15 Jan 2022

Betting Column - Ireland to win 2022 Six Nations Championship

Betting Column - Ireland to win 2022 Six Nations Championship

The Guinness Six Nations Championship Trophy

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

15 Jan 2022

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

THE start of the 2022 Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship is now just three weeks away.

Ireland kick-off their campaign with a game against holders Wales at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, February 5 at 2.15pm.

That game in Dublin is followed by the Calcutta Cup encounter clash of Scotland and England at BT Murrayfield at 4.45pm. Scotland regained the trophy in 2021 by winning at Twickenham for the first time since 1983.

Ireland's remaining 6 Nations fixtures will see them travel to Paris to face France on February 12, before games with Italy, February 27, home, followed England, away, on Saturday, March 12 and finally a home clash with Scotland on March 19.

Ireland are generally third favourites in the betting list with the bookmakers with France topping the market at 13/8; England on offer at 5/2 and Andy Farrell's Ireland available as big as 9/2.

Those odds look very decent on the back of Ireland's impressive three-game winning streak in the autumn, including that memorable success over New Zealand. The French away date on week two is key, but Irish confidence will be high and the side has the experience to regain the title.

BETTING ADVICE
Ireland to win 2022 Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship, 9/2

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media