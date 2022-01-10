Search

10 Jan 2022

Fixture change for Limerick Munster Hurling Cup semi final with Kerry

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

ALL-IRELAND hurling champions Limerick will now commence their 2022 season this Sunday.

John Kiely's side were due to play under lights on Friday but the tie has now changed.

Limerick's first game since the August All-Ireland SHC final will be against Kerry, who defeated Tipperary in their quarter final tie.

The Limerick Munster Hurling Cup semi final fixture now takes place on Sunday January 16 at 2pm in the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

Victory for the men in green would secure a January 22 final against Clare or Waterford, who meet in the the other semi final this Saturday in Ennis at 1.30.

