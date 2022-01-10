Moyross jockey Wesley Joyce among winners in bumper spell for Limerick connections

LIMERICK-BORN trainer Andrew McNamara landed a double at the first meeting of the New Year at Dundalk on Wednesday.

McNamara shared his opening success with Limerick youngster Wesley Joyce who partnered the Dr Margaret Heffernan-owned Ellabella to a narrow win in the opening division of the eight-furlong apprentice handicap. The well-supported 9/2 chance held off Tom McCourt’s The Bog Bank by a short-head, adding to her success over the course and distance in October.

McNamara also won the first leg of the 10-furlong handicap with the Henry Lappin-owned Kingslayer which was ridden by Daniel King. The 15/2 shot edged badly right inside the final furlong and survived a stewards’ enquiry after beating the James McAuley-trained House Of Kings by three-parts of a length, the pair four lengths clear of Noel Meade’s Wonder Spirit.

The Charles Byrnes-trained All Those Years landed a quite a gamble when winning the opening rated novice hurdle at Cork on Saturday. The eight-year-old was running for the first time since November 2020 and made light of the absence when getting up late on to beat the Barry Connell-trained De Lady In Red by half a length.

Mark Walsh carried the JP McManus colours on the winner which was backed from 7/1 to 9/4 favourite and the successful trainer commented, “He had a few years slip by and has had his problems but we were hopeful. It was basically a handicap and they were all running off their correct weight and we'll look for another two-mile handicap wherever we get one. There’s a race for him at Thurles in a few weeks.”

Upcoming Fixtures

Dundalk – Friday, January 14 (First Race 4.45pm)

Fairyhouse – Saturday, January 15 (First Race 12.15pm)

Punchestown – Sunday, January 16 (First Race 12.45pm)