Moyross jockey Wesley Joyce among winners in bumper spell for Limerick connections

All Those Years, far side, tackles De Lady In Red on the way to winning for owner JP McManus, trainer Charles Byrnes and jockey Mark Walsh at Cork on Saturday Picture: Patrick McCann/Racing Post
LIMERICK-BORN trainer Andrew McNamara landed a double at the first meeting of the New Year at Dundalk on Wednesday.
McNamara shared his opening success with Limerick youngster Wesley Joyce who partnered the Dr Margaret Heffernan-owned Ellabella to a narrow win in the opening division of the eight-furlong apprentice handicap. The well-supported 9/2 chance held off Tom McCourt’s The Bog Bank by a short-head, adding to her success over the course and distance in October.
McNamara also won the first leg of the 10-furlong handicap with the Henry Lappin-owned Kingslayer which was ridden by Daniel King. The 15/2 shot edged badly right inside the final furlong and survived a stewards’ enquiry after beating the James McAuley-trained House Of Kings by three-parts of a length, the pair four lengths clear of Noel Meade’s Wonder Spirit.
The Charles Byrnes-trained All Those Years landed a quite a gamble when winning the opening rated novice hurdle at Cork on Saturday. The eight-year-old was running for the first time since November 2020 and made light of the absence when getting up late on to beat the Barry Connell-trained De Lady In Red by half a length.
Mark Walsh carried the JP McManus colours on the winner which was backed from 7/1 to 9/4 favourite and the successful trainer commented, “He had a few years slip by and has had his problems but we were hopeful. It was basically a handicap and they were all running off their correct weight and we'll look for another two-mile handicap wherever we get one. There’s a race for him at Thurles in a few weeks.”
Upcoming Fixtures
Dundalk – Friday, January 14 (First Race 4.45pm)
Fairyhouse – Saturday, January 15 (First Race 12.15pm)
Punchestown – Sunday, January 16 (First Race 12.45pm)
