10 Jan 2022

Limerick senior club rugby weekend round-up

Paul Curtis dives over to score a try for Shannon in Saturday's Munster Senior Challenge Plate final with Cork Con at Coonagh Pic: Kieran Ryan-Benson

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

YOUNG Munster are set to take on Lansdowne in the final of the Bateman Cup next month.

Munsters' semi-final fixture meeting with Connacht representatives Ballina, scheduled to take place at Clifford Park on Saturday last, was called off due to Covid safety issues in the Mayo side's squad.

The IRFU Rugby Committee awarded the game to Munster Senior Cup holders Young Munster who will now take on fellow Energia Energy All-Ireland League Divison 1A side Lansdowne in the Bateman Cup final on Saturday, February 12 at a venue to be confirmed.

Lansdowne defeated City of Armagh 22-7 in their Bateman Cup semi-final fixture at the Palace Grounds on Saturday.

Young Munster secured their place in the Bateman Cup semi-finals after defeating Shannon 26-14 in the delayed 2020/2021 Munster Senior Cup final at Takumi Park, Rosbrien last August.

It was Munsters' eighth Munster Senior Cup title and the Greenfields' club' first success in the decider in 11 years.

It was also the first time that Young Munster's had succeeded in beating Shannon in a Munster Senior Cup final. Munsters' are also through to the 2021/2022 Munster Senior Cup final where they will face Garryowen.

Meanwhile, in the Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Plate decider, on Saturday at Coonagh, Shannon suffered a 35-14 defeat to Cork Constitution. Shannon scored two tries in the game through Paul Curtis and Diarmuid Dennehy. John O'Sullivan converted the tries.

The Energia All-Ireland League resumes on Saturday next. In Division 1A, Young Munster host UCD at Clifford Park, while Garryowen travel to Castle Avenue to face Clontarf. In Division 1B, Shannon travel to Cork to face Highfield.

In 2A, UL-Bohemain host Old Crescent in a crucial Limerick derby at UL North Campus on Friday night, 7.30pm. In Division 2C on Saturday, Bruff are away to Sundays Well.

In the Energia Women's All-Ireland Cup, UL-Bohemian have advanced to the semi-finals after being awarded their Covid-19 affected quarter-final fixture with Cooke at UL Arena which was cancelled.

