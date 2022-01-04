Munster Rugby issue squad injury update ahead of Ulster clash in Limerick

Jean Kleyn picked up a knee injury in Munster's defeat to Connacht in Galway
THE Munster Rugby squad returned to the High Performance Centre at UL on Monday to begin preparations for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash against Ulster at Thomond Park, 7.35pm.
On the injury front, Munster report that second row Jean Kleyn was removed with a knee injury during the 10-8 defeat against Connacht in Galway on Saturday and will go for a scan.
Jason Jenkins had an abdominal injury in training last week and will go for a scan to assess but is unlikely to train this week.
Flanker Chris Cloete is being managed for a neck injury and will not be available this week.
Joey Carbery (elbow), Calvin Nash (ankle), Rowan Osborne (head), and RG Snyman (knee) continue to be managed by the medical department and are not available.
The Munster side to face Ulster will be named before noon on Friday.
