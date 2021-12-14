Search

14 Dec 2021

Limerick jockeys and owners to the fore at Dundalk and Tramore

The Richard O'Brien-trained Pandemic Princess and Sean Davis won the six-furlong nursery handicap at Dundalk on Wednesday. Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post

The Richard O'Brien-trained Pandemic Princess scored a narrow victory in the six-furlong nursery handicap at Dundalk on Wednesday. Sean Davis carried the colours of the Kingdom Thoroughbred Syndicate on the two-year-old which readily held the late run of the Kieran Cotter-trained Pilbara Gold to win by half a length at odds of 100/30. O'Brien commented, “I’m delighted with that, she’s been progressing and I’m thrilled for her owners who are great supporters of mine. I’ve a feeling there might be another one or two in her and Sean agrees. She’s been finding her feet in the last few runs and is steadily progressing. If she didn’t idle there I think she would have been a reasonably impressive winner, as she put the race to bed well.”

BREAKING: Munster Rugby confirm coach to leave at season's end

At Tramore on Thursday, County Meath-based Andy McNamara took the handicap chase with the Paddy O’Hanlon-ridden Lessofdnegativity and immediately gave all the credit to his late father Andrew. After the 4/1 chance had beaten the Robert Tyner-trained Arctic Ambition by a length and a half, McNamara said, “I only have him a short while so I suppose I’m the trainer in name only. Henry Lappin who part-owns him with Michael Fay, was a friend of Dad’s from college and would have had horses with him for years. He could now run at the Limerick Christmas meeting on the same day they run a race in memory of Dad.”

Upcoming Fixtures

Dundalk – Wednesday, December 15 (First Race 4pm)

Naas – Thursday, December 16 (First Race 11.45am)

Dundalk – Friday, December 17 (First Race 4pm)

Navan – Saturday, December 18 (First Race 11.30am)

Thurles – Sunday, December 19 (First Race 12.10pm)

