Work commences on new spectator stand in Limerick GAA's Mick Neville Park

LIMERICK GAA have confirmed that work has finally commenced to build a stand in the county grounds Mick Neville Park.

"Finally, work commenced in Mick Neville Park in late November and this time next year we will have a stand, four dressing rooms and a gym completed" outlines Limerick GAA secretary Mike O'Riordan in his address to Annual Convention, which was circulated to clubs ahead of this Tuesday night's virtual meeting.

"At last the Mick Neville Park development commenced recently with trail holes being excavated by the contractor. The pre-cast concrete is on order and will be delivered in January. Weather depending the foundations will be dug and concrete poured before Christmas," said O'Riordan.

He added: "The 3G pitch will need to be replaced the coming year and the pitch extended. With the reduced inter-county season commencing in 2022 there is a need for an additional floodlit facilities. We hope with the next Sports Capital application to floodlight two more pitches at Mick Neville Park."

The covered stand is a decade in the pipeline for the centre of excellence facility.

In early 2012, planning permission was granted for works to complete the main playing pitch in the Rathkeale based grounds. Those plans included ‘the construction of a stadium complex to incorporate a seated spectator stand’ and ’four players dressing rooms, treatment rooms, referee’s changing facilities’. Also included in those state-of-the-art plans were ‘gymnasium and indoor handball court with spectator seating’ and ‘first floor conference room and office area with second floor press and media rooms’.

However, that planning permission lapsed and a new scaled back proposal was submitted in 2019.