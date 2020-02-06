Love Island: Islanders discuss impending return to main villa

Sponsored by Sarsfield Credit Union

Luke M has his heart set on wooing Natalia, but on tonight’s Love Island he jokes that he ‘bottles it’ when it comes to kissing her outside of a challenge.

First up he pulls Natalia for a chat admitting: “I really like you and I’m quite an affectionate guy. I can see it going somewhere.”

But Natalia replies: “I just feel if you rush things you can ruin them a little bit.”

In the Beach Hut Luke M admits: “I did bottle it with the kiss. When it happens, it happens. Chicken Luke, eh?”

Will Luke M find a way to show Natalia his true feelings?

ISLANDERS DISCUSS IMPENDING RETURN TO MAIN VILLA

The Islanders in each villa receive a text, detailing that a recoupling will happen tonight and that they must decide whether to stick in their original couples or couple up with a new Islander.

Talk quickly turns to the decision that lays ahead for them all.

In the Main Villa, Ched tells Jess: “My head is still with you. Every day I find out more and more. My head’s the same.”

Jess replies: “You’ve come in, you’re a lot more assertive. You’ve definitely said this is what I want – you’ve acted on it a lot more. I like that. I really like confidence and all of that. When we spend time together it is different. I am drawn to Biggs, he’s got a unique personality, he’s not what I expected.”

Demi admits: “I hope I’m going to be pleasantly surprised by Nas.”

And Shaughna says: “I’m so scared about putting that trust into someone.”

Paige replies: “Everybody is.”

In Casa Amor, Finn tells Luke T: “If I enter that villa and she’s [Paige] single, I would feel like, I’ve come here to find someone and I’ve found it 100%.”

Speaking of Siânnise Luke T admits: “It will probably make it clear that we’re exclusive.”

Finn replies: “I was thinking that but I didn’t want to say it…”

As nerves kick in Finn admits: “I’m really hoping Paige has stuck with me – it’s just waiting, waiting to see the outcome.”

Nas adds: “This is going to be a fiery one.”

LAURA WHITMORE RETURNS TO REUNITE THE VILLAS

Tonight, host Laura Whitmore returns to the Villa for the much-anticipated recoupling.

Laura tells those currently in the Main Villa: “As you all know, tonight there will be a recoupling. Girls, you each have a massive decision to make.

“I’m now going to ask you one by one if you’d like to stick with your current partner, who’s been living in Casa Amor for the last few days, or if you’d like to recouple with one of these boys standing in front of you.

“The boys have also had to make the decision of whether to stick with you, or recouple with one of the girls in Casa Amor.”

Laura adds: “Remember, Casa Amor is the ultimate relationship test. Girls, it’s time to make your decisions and find out what the boys have decided to do.”

So whose relationships have been tested? Who has decided to stick with their current partner? Who will recouple? And who will end up single?

Watch Love Island tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One