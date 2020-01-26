Love Island: Laura Whitmore arrives in the villa with shock news

There’s a shock for the Islanders tonight as host Laura Whitmore arrives unannounced into the Villa.

Shockwaves are sent through the villa as the Islanders react, wondering what news she is going to deliver. Laura asks the Islanders to gather around the fire pit.

As they wait anxiously, Laura reveals: “Islanders, I guess you’re all wondering why I’m here… I’ve got some very important news for you all. The public have been voting for their favourite couple. The couple with the fewest votes risk being dumped.”

Laura lets Luke M and Luke T know that as new arrivals, they and the girls they are coupled up with - Jess and Rebecca - are safe and were not involved in the public vote.

But which other couples will be safe? And who will be at risk of being dumped from the Island?

SIÂNNISE AND REBECCA CLASH OVER LUKE T

The latest Love Island Recoupling didn’t go the way Siânnise had hoped, with Rebecca choosing new boy Luke T.

Having wanted to couple up with Luke T herself, Siânnise pulls Rebecca for a chat to discuss the events around the fire pit.

Siânnise says: “If that was me, I would have made my intentions clear and then no one would have got upset. I’m a very girls’ girl, so that was a bit of a shock to me. [It’s happened] twice now. Connagh, obviously I was trying to get to know him. I felt you two had a better connection, so I left that alone and let you get on with it. And now obviously Luke T’s come in and I felt like I had a connection with him and it’s happened again… I would have preferred it if you’d been a bit upfront.”

Rebecca replies: “I know you’re saying girl code, I didn’t go out of my way to hurt anyone. You weren’t coupled up with him and I took him off you, you just had a date with him.”

Siânnise adds: “I completely get that. You can pick whoever you want. I just feel like you dealt with it the wrong way and you should have made your intentions clearer as then I wouldn’t have been upset.”

Rebecca says: “I know you want to find someone Siânnise. But we all want to find someone. I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do.”

Siânnise replies: “I’m going to nip this in the bud now…. You enjoy your time.”

The following evening, Rebecca asks Siânnise for another chat saying: “I need to have a chat as I can’t stand this tension any longer.”

But as Siânnise asks why it’s taken Rebecca so long to pull her for a chat, and insists Rebecca has gone behind her back, will they be able to move on? And as other Islanders try to help resolve the situation, will that work, or will the tension rumble on..?

SHAUGHNA AND CALLUM GO ON THEIR FIRST DATE

Shaughna and Callum go on their first date and leave the villa to head to a beach to spend some time alone and discuss how things are going between them.

Shaughna admits: “This is my best first date – for sure.”

Callum says: “The hiccups have happened early on. The more time goes on, the easier and better it is [between us].”

“I’m enjoying it at the minute. You are funny. You’re easy going, you’re easy to talk to, it’s just easy. You’re pretty as well, how can I forget? This might be the first of many dates…”

And as the pair discuss their families, Callum tells Shaughna: “You’ll get to meet them one day hopefully.”

JESS AND LUKE M KISS

New couple Jess and Luke M are celebrating being coupled up together after the fire pit antics.

Luke M replies: “I think we’ve got a good thing going.”

The pair share a kiss.

LOVE ISLAND AIRS TONIGHT AT 9PM ON VIRGIN MEDIA ONE