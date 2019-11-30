Lyric FM to host concert to celebrate 20 years in Limerick

RTE Lyric FM is set to mark the end of its year-long birthday celebrations, to mark 20 years of broadcasting the best of classical, jazz, folk and specialist music with its Choirs for Christmas Concert at the University Concert Hall this Sunday evening.

RTE Lyric stalwarts Liz Nolan and Lorcan Murray will host the special concert which kicks off at 5pm and is hoped to be a perfect start for the festive season for the whole family.

Speaking ahead of the event, Lyric FM producer Gail Henry said “that over the 20 years, Lyric has broadcast hundreds of amateur and community choirs each Christmas, affording them unique access to the national airwaves it's a true reflection of the wealth and love of choral singing in Ireland.”

Leading choral conductor Desmond Earley will conduct a selection of past prize-winning choirs from across the country. The line-up features Limerick’s own Seoda and Cantette choirs both conducted by Maire Keary-Scanlon, Ardu Vocal Ensemble from Dublin, St Joseph’s Primary School Choir, Tipperary town, Carrickfergus Grammar School Choir, New Dublin Voices and The Choral Singers of University College Dublin. Tickets available at www.uch.ie.

Last month, RTE announced that it will be moving Lyric FM to Cork and Dublin, and will be closing down the studio in Cornmarket Row in the city centre. The Mid-West news service is to be relocated to a new studio, though no location has been confirmed.