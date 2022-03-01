Picture perfect: Limerick public get the chance to have photos taken with Liam MacCarthy cup

MEMBERS of the public will be able to get their hands on the Liam MacCarthy Cup later this week at two free events which have been organised by Limerick City and County Council in association with Limerick GAA.

The cup, which was retained by Limerick last summer, will be at City Hall, Merchant's Quay from 10am on Wednesday and at County Hall, Dooradoyle from 10am on Thursday.

There were no public events with the Liam MacCarthy Cup following the 2020 and 2021 All-Ireland successes but now fans, of all ages, will be able to lift the cup aloft and take photos or selfies with the historic piece of silverware.

“Once the Covid-19 restrictions were removed I asked Limerick GAA to see if we could accommodate members of the public getting their pictures taken with the Liam MacCarthy Cup. It is a longstanding tradition that the All-Ireland winners would visit all parishes in the county following their win. However, as we all know that had not been possible for the last two championships, so this two-day event will give people an opportunity to see the cup and get a picture with it," commented mayor of the city and county, Cllr Daniel Butler.