22 Jan 2022

Extra tickets to go on sale for Limerick - Clare Munster Hurling Cup final

The Co-op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup final takes place at Cusack Park, Ennis on Sunday | PICTURE: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Leader reporter

21 Jan 2022

THE Munster Council has announced an additional 3,000 tickets are to go on public sale for this weekend's Co-op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup final.

All available tickets for the final, which takes place at Cusack Park, Ennis at 2pm on Sunday sold out in less than an hour when they went on sale earlier this week.

However, following confirmation this Friday night of the government decision to lift public health guidelines, the capacity for the fixture has been increased from 5,000 to 8,000.

In a post on social media, the Munster Council said the additional tickets will go on sale at 9pm this Friday.

Supporters are being advised that all tickets for Sunday's final must be bought in advance and that there will be no ticket sales at the venue on Sunday.

