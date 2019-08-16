Limerick hurlers are New York bound for hurling classic

IT has been confirmed that the Limerick senior hurling team will travel to the Big Apple later this year to play in the inaugural New York Hurling Classic – following on from their appearance in the Fenway Classic in Boston.

Dubbed stateside as “Ireland's Ancient Warrior Sport" the four team hurling tournament will take place at Citi Field, Queens which is the home Major League Baseball franchise the New York Mets.

Limerick hurlers heading to New York to play in home of New York Mets baseball side this November to defend title won in Boston last year. Fenway Classic now the New York Classic https://t.co/qIFtXN7wPq #GAA #LLSport #Hurling pic.twitter.com/eb7Bsp9T0c August 16, 2019

The tournament on Saturday, November 16 will also feature All-Ireland finalists Kilkenny and Tipperary as well as Leinster champions Wexford.

According to the organisers, the tournament will also feature a “lively Irish festival complete with music and dancing”.

Tickets for the event go on sale on Monday August 28, at 10AM local time at www.mets.com/hurling.