19 Jun 2022

Under starter's orders for Galway Summer Racing Festival

The 2022 Galway Races Summer Festival begins on Monday, July 25

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

19 Jun 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

THE highly-anticipated seven-day Galway Races Summer Festival is back, kicking off from Monday July 25 to Sunday, July 31.

With fifty-three races over the seven days, the Galway Races Summer Festival has a prize fund of over €2 million on offer (total prize fund of €2.164 million), an increase of €346,500 on last year’s festival.

Each day offers a minimum prize fund of €100,000 for the feature race, with a minimum value for any race at Galway standing at €17,000. Galway offers a mixed card for the week with national hunt and flat races being held on all seven days.

Anthony Ryan, Chairman of the Galway Race Committee said: “Having supported the local community for the last two years, we’re delighted to be back presenting our iconic world-famous Galway Races Summer Festival. This July the team in Ballybrit are gearing up for a very special week and a much-welcomed return of all our race goers to the popular West of Ireland racetrack.”

The hotly contested Tote Galway Plate on Wednesday 27th July, a race synonymous with Galway and key to the history of the festival, has a prize fund of €270,000 on offer, an increase of €20,000 from last Summer. The Tote Galway Plate is a race awash with quality, with experienced chasers taking on emerging youngsters. The race cards on Thursday 28th and Friday 29th July are sponsored in full by the Galway Races long standing partner, Guinness, with Thursday's Guinness Galway Hurdle now worth €270,000, having also received a boost of €20,000.  

The Galway Races contributes over €54 Million to the local economy. Advance ticket sales have proved very strong, pacing ahead of 2019 figures. To celebrate the return of their full festival and to thank customers for their support over the last few years, Galway Races have a special offer on general admission tickets with €5 off each ticket up to the day of the race meeting, plus a new €70 three-day bundle ticket and a new flexi-ticket offer, all available to buy online via www.galwayraces.com

The first four action packed days of the Galway Races will be broadcast by RTÉ Television, coming live to you from Ballybrit at 5pm for over two and a half hours of commentary and insights, that includes the feature race on each day, including Monday’s Connacht Hotel Q.R. Handicap and Tuesday’s Colm Quinn BMW Mile, plus four supporting races each day.  
 
Irish language broadcaster, TG4, will broadcast live on Friday 29th and Saturday 30th July. The live coverage on TG4 will include sixteen action packed races over the two days and feature races such as The Guinness Handicap, The Galway Blazers Steeplechase, and The BoyleSports Handicap Hurdle on Saturday.  

To complement the above television broadcast, Racing TV will cover and broadcast every one of the fifty-two races live from track.   

Galway Racecourse has announced a new and exciting three-year partnership deal with the Connacht Hospitality Group for the popular Best Dressed Lady and Best Hat competitions that take place on Thursday 28th July, ‘Guinness Galway Hurdle Day’ during the seven-day Summer Festival. This promises to be one of the biggest days in the Irish racing calendar, and an unmissable day out for fashion lovers.

The Connacht Hospitality Group will sponsor both the Best Dressed Lady competition with a €10,000 cash prize, and €3,000 to the winner of the Best Hat.

Judging the Best Dressed Lady competitions on the day is Head Judge and well-known stylist Mandy Maher who will be joined by fellow judge Kieran O’Malley Digital Marketing Manager for the Connacht Hospitality Group and Jennifer Wrynne, award winning Irish milliner and fashion blogger.

For more information and all the latest news from the team in Galway, visit www.galwayraces.com

Local News

