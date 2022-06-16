Search

16 Jun 2022

RACING: Your guide to day four of Royal Ascot 2022

RACING: Your guide to day four of Royal Ascot 2022

RACING: Your guide to day four of Royal Ascot 2022

Reporter:

Reporter

16 Jun 2022 8:00 PM

The penultimate day of Royal Ascot 2022 takes centre-stage on Friday afternoon with another brilliant seven-race card.

The action again gets underway at 2.30pm and concludes at 6.10pm. The going is Good to Firm and the forecast is for a very sunny day. We have previewed the action with our race by race guide and recommend checking out the latest odds at Betfair

2.30pm G3 Albany Stakes (6f)

Fully Wet is deeply respected having impressed when powering to glory at Goodwood on her debut. Double O also impressed when scoring at Pontefract earlier this month. Meditate is another fascinating runner having scored at the Curragh on debut, before winning at Naas in Group company in May. Queen Olly however gets the vote. A smooth winner at York last month, she remains open to all sorts of improvement.

Selection: Queen Olly

3.05pm G1 Commonwealth Cup (6f)

El Caballo beat Flaming Rib when landing the Sandy Lane last time out and he has won his last six starts. He therefore commands plenty of respect along with Go Bears Go who won at Ascot on his comeback, before filling fourth to El Caballo at Haydock. Perfect Power is a fascinating runner having won the Norfolk Stakes at the 2021 Royal Meeting. He impressed when landing the Greenham at Newbury on his seasonal reappearance, but he failed to stay in the 2000 Guineas. Back down to a sprinting trip, he is taken to fight out the finish with Twilight Jet who powered to glory in a Group event at Naas in May.

Selection: Perfect Power

3.40pm Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes (1m 4f)

Just Fine is capable of more progression along with Moktasaab who has already tasted success twice this season. However, preference is for Cemhaan. Successful at Salisbury in April, he impressed when powering to victory at Newmarket last month and he remains open to plenty more improvement.

Selection: Cemhaan

4.20pm G1 Coronation Stakes (1m)

English 1000 Guineas heroine Cachet and French 1000 Guineas scorer Mangoustine clash in this event. However, they may have to fight out the placings with Inspiral back in action. Winner of the Fillies’ Mile on her final start last term, she missed the 1000 Guineas through as setback. However, she remains a hugely exciting prospect and is taken to come out on top here.

Selection: Inspiral

5.00pm Sandringham Handicap (1m)

Heredia is a fascinating runner having won all three of her starts, which included a head success at York on her return. Crenelle was only third when failing to justify favouritism in Listed company at Newmarket in May, but Zanbaq makes appeal. A smooth winner at Haydock in May, she had previously filled third in a Listed event and looks open to plenty more progress.

Selection: Zanbaq

5.35pm G2 King Edward VII Stakes (1m 4f)

Ottoman Fleet was a smart winner in Listed company in May, whilst Lysander shaped with promise when third in the Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood. However, preference is for Changingoftheguard. Successful in the Chester Vase in May, he went on to finish a very respectable fifth at Epsom in the Derby and he looks sure to be suited by a return to a more galloping track. 

Selection: Changingoftheguard

6.10pm Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes (5f)

Ruthin is an interesting runner having been a beaten favourite at last year’s Royal Meeting, She returned to action when successful in Listed company at Keeneland in April. Ladies Church was second a Listed event at Cork in May and looks a leading player. However, Korker gets the vote. Successful at York in good style last term, he looks open to more improvement.

Selection: Korker 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media