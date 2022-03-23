RACING: Top tips and analysis for Cork's card on Thursday

Cork Racecourse stages a seven-race National Hunt card on Thursday afternoon, with 99 horses declared and €89,000 in prize money.

Racing gets underway at 2.20pm, with the final race at 5.25pm - check out the latest odds with Betfair.

The ground is Yielding, with a dry forecast.

Worth €17,500, the 2.55pm Way To Paris At Coolagown Stud Hurdle, over two miles is the most valuable race on the day - with a field of six going to post.

Gibraltar made an impressive start to his hurdle career at Roscommon last summer and runs for the Willie Mullins stable, who have a great record in this race in recent years. He looks to have bags of potential and could prove very hard to beat, provided he doesn’t need this run after a nine-month lay-off.

Cayd Boy reverts to hurdles after finishing behind subsequent Grade One opposition in Blue Lord and El Barra, and his only career finishes outside the places came in handicaps at the Cheltenham and Punchestown Festivals and is the pick on form.

Whosgotyanow was two from three over hurdles last summer, but was disappointing when last seen and has to overcome a six-month, to win on this step back in trip.

Advanced Virgo switches to hurdles from the flat on his stable debut, Zoffanien steps back a mile in trip and Pearl Of The West completes the sextet.

At 4.25pm is the Con-Neigh’s Yard Handicap Hurdle, with 13 runners taking on the three-mile trip.

Wild Hunt is looking for a hat-trick, after winning his last two starts by a combined 11 lengths, and he could well have more to come under a penalty.

Course and distance winner Nell’s Well has form figures of 1,2,2,1,2 from her five runs this season and should be on the premises once again.

The lightly-raced Bugs Moran makes his handicap debut, after bumping into Cheltenham Festival winner State Man when last seen, and is open to improvement.

Kells Priory has ran creditably this season, winning one and finishing a fair third at Gowran Park last month, behind a horse who subsequently went on to land a hat-trick of wins next time.

Opening the card at 2.20pm is the Follow Corkracecourse Fillies Maiden Hurdle, a two-mile contest with 10 runners declared.

Bynx, who ran in the Grade Three Solerina on her penultimate start, bumped into one at Gowran Park last month and has a great opportunity to break her maiden in this field.

Only Sky is a winner on the flat and has ran creditably on both starts over hurdles. The Sea The Stars filly is likely still improving and looks the chief threat to Bynx.

Flat winner Igraine tries the cheekpieces for the first time over hurdles and Joseph O’Brien will be hoping they bring about enough improvement to see the Camelot filly home in front.

Cork Selections

2.20pm Bynx

2.55pm Gibraltar

3.25pm Mahler Allstar

3.55pm Fox Le Bel

4.25pm Wild Hunt

4.55pm Indie Belle

5.25pm Tara Ri