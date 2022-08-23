What is in your horoscope this week - August 22, 2022

These are the horoscopes for week commencing August 22, 2022.

Aries 21 March – 20 April

As if Mars in Gemini hasn’t made you busy enough, this week the Sun glides into Virgo and your work zone, encouraging you to streamline your affairs, reach your targets and meet your deadlines. You may end up with steam coming out of your ears unless you get organized. The New Moon this weekend puts you in the hotspot, as there’s an urgency to start something.

Taurus 21 April – 21 May

This is your chance to focus on having fun and going all out to enjoy yourself. You’re emerging from a quieter time into one when you’ll be ready to express yourself creatively. Mind, as Mercury hikes into Libra, the cosmos encourages you to balance work and play so as to stay productive. Keen to begin a project or business idea? Make sure it’s worth the investment.

Gemini 22 May – 21 June

Mars, newly in your sign, may have given you an insatiable urge to keep moving. From this week, you’ll swing between needing down time and wanting to hit the ground running. The Sun’s move into your home zone can be a call to take a step back from life and get your bearings. Even so, the New Moon this weekend could find you chomping at the bit regarding a bold idea.

Cancer 22 June – 23 July

There’s a swing to more interaction and communication this month as the radiant Sun glides into your sector of talk and thought. You’ll be busy with admin, keen to pick up tips and tricks or learn a new skill and to make valuable connections. And as Mercury hikes into your home zone, you might also be ready to declutter. You’ll feel like a fresh start, and this can seem critical.

Leo 24 July – 23 August

Have a compulsive urge to purchase something? Once you get it, it might lose its sparkle. Even so, the Sun’s move into your money zone for a four-week stay can shine a light on any issues that have been simmering away. It’s time to take back control. The New Moon this weekend angles towards feisty Mars, which means you may be pushed into helping with a sizzling project.

Virgo 24 August – 23 September

From this week, the spotlight is on you and your ability to lead and make key decisions. The Sun’s move into your sign enhances confidence and vitality, and even encourages you to be a tad selfish. This is to be embraced Virgo, as it’s your chance to focus on you. With a New Moon in your sign over the weekend, the push to initiate a bold idea could be very hard to ignore.

Libra 24 September – 23 October

Need a respite? The Sun’s entrance into a private zone marks out the coming four weeks as a time of retreat and regeneration. You’ll still have an appetite for socializing, but the urge to unwind could override this at times. As Mercury eases into your sign, you may have a lot to say and share. You’ll also realize the benefits of letting go of the old and embracing the new, Libra.

Scorpio 24 October – 22 November

There’s a shift in the air as the Sun moves into Virgo and your social sector for the next four weeks. While you’ll still be busy charming people into backing your ideas and plans, you’ll also be eager to get to know them in a more casual setting. Ready to move in other circles? This weekend is great for connecting to someone with influence and making stimulating new friends.

Sagittarius 23 November – 21 December

Rise and shine, Archer! The coming four weeks are excellent for enhancing your career and reputation. The Sun in a high-flying zone encourages you to promote your gifts and talents, especially if you’re keen to move up in the world. And with Mercury enlivening your social zone, new encounters can delight. Plus, someone may have a new proposition that fires you up.

Capricorn 22 December – 20 January

Ready for new adventures? The Sun’s move into Virgo and your exploration zone may find you excited about travel and other exciting possibilities. The coming four weeks are excellent for taking on a challenge and embracing the unknown. The New Moon over the weekend emphasizes this, inspiring you to commit to an opportunity that could keep you busy and happy.

Aquarius 21 January – 19 February

The month ahead looks to be a time of change and transformation, and this may apply to small as well as bigger issues. If a matter has been taking up time and resources, and is not really going anywhere, you might choose to drop it so you can move onto bigger and better things. Plus, the weekend New Moon could coincide with the launch of a project that quickly puts you on the map.

Pisces 20 February – 20 March

You’ll be ready to co-operate and compromise, to team up with others and to be more attentive to your partner and other close ones. The Sun’s move into your sector of relating for around a month is perfect for socializing in a business and personal way. This week’s New Moon can see you making a decision that has family values at its heart, and that will lead to fresh developments.

Birthday Luck

Monday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! There’s not much that can defeat you. You’ll be ready to take on board some big projects and challenges, and you’ll have the willpower to see them through to the end. Others may be in awe of you.

Tuesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll enjoy working behind the scenes and making sure everything runs smoothly. Ready to learn a new skill or improve one you already have? If so, it could set you up for success.

Wednesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! This is a good year to make changes on the inside that will help you be happier and more successful in your daily life. Powerful insights will help you to know exactly what is needed.

Thursday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Good social skills are the key to getting ahead this year. Your willingness to team up with others will also stand you in good stead. Need to smooth over longstanding issues? Healing solutions will be found.

Friday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! It may not be all plain sailing, but paradoxically, this might be why this is such a good year for you. The need to think out of the box and try new things could lead to fresh and unmissable opportunities.

Saturday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! This is a time of new beginnings. You’ll be willing to work hard to get your ideas and projects off the ground. You’ll also have a chance to drop bad habits and initiate new and healthier ones.

Sunday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Don’t take others’ opinions and criticisms to heart, as it might stop you in your tracks. Want to succeed against the odds? If you believe in yourself and are able to persevere, you’ll go far.