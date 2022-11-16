Limerick motorists advised of delays due to resurfacing works on busy street

Limerick City and County Council says a STOP/GO system will be in place during the works
MOTORISTS and road users are being advised to expect some delays for the remainder of this week due to resurfacing works on a busy street in the city centre.
Limerick City and County Council says the planned works, at New Street between South Circular Road and Ballinacurra Road, will take place from this Wednesday morning until Friday evening.
The works are due to get underway each day at 9.30am and will continue until 6pm. A temporary traffic management operation involving a STOP/GO system will be in place throughout.
The local authority is advising that separate resurfacing works are continuing at Belfield Park, off the Ennis Road in the city.
Those reports began on Tuesday and motorists are being advised that a STOP/GO system is in place.
Roadworks are also taking place at a number of locations in the county this week - most notably on R518 (Bruff Line) between O'Rourke's Cross and Newcastle West where a full road closure is in place to facilitate emergency repair works.
The site where the eight new homes will be constructed at the Sheep Street and Athlunkard Street junction in Limerick city.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.