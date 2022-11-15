Search

15 Nov 2022

Attempt made to snatch woman's handbag near Limerick church

Gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating the incident I FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

David Hurley

15 Nov 2022 10:00 PM

GARDAI are renewing their appeal for witnesses after two men tried to snatch a woman's handbag while she was out walking in the early evening.

The incident, which is under investigation, happened at around 5.40pm on November 6 near St Paul's Church in Dooradoyle on the outskirts of the city.

"The woman, whose aged in her 50s, was walking when suddenly two males grabbed her handbag and attempted to take it. She held onto her bag and screamed at the two males and they ran off with nothing, "said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch who added that there would have been a lot of people in the area at the time.

"St. Nessan’s Road in Dooradoyle is a very busy area for pedestrians and motorists. Gardai at Roxboro Road are appealing for anybody who may have seen this attempted theft or heard the lady scream to please contact them," she said.

While the woman was not physically injured, the incident was distressing and upsetting.

Gardai at Roxboro Road can be contacted at (061) 214340.

