TUS Limerick secures funding to improve digital infrastructure and research

The TUS campus at Moylish, Limerick | FILE PHOTO
THE TECHNOLOGICAL University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest (TUS) which includes TUS Limerick is to receive funding of €4.5 million to support its ongoing development in areas such as its digital infrastructure.
The funding, part of a national scheme, will also be used to build capacity in research and to further grow investment and jobs in the Mid-West region.
A total of €23.47m has been allocated to the five Techological Universities across Ireland by Simon Harris, the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science.
“This funding is part of the Transformation Funding, which has seen €60 million already invested in making our TUs a reality. The funding today will help build on that important work and ensure TUs have the capacity to grow,” he said.
Limerick City TD, Kieran O'Donnell has welcomed the inclusion of TUS Limerick in the announcement.
“Having previously lectured in LIT and as a proud Limerick person, I am pleased to see this further transformation funding being announced, marking another important milestone in the continued development and enhancement of our new Technological University in Limerick,” he said.
