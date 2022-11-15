Search

15 Nov 2022

'Education is the great leveller in Irish society,' Limerick conference hears

Minister for State Niall Collins, Ken O’Connell, electrical contractor and apprentice employer, Senator Fiona O’Loughlin, Senator Malcolm Byrne and Brian Mooney, Irish Times

AN EDUCATION party conference held by Fianna Fail in Mary Immaculate College considered the future of education in Ireland and how to best deliver equality, opportunity and reform.
 
The conference was hosted by Minister of State for Skills and Further Education, Niall Collins, and his party colleague and Minister for Education, Norma Foley, and was attended by over one hundred delegates and party members.
 
It provided an overview of various policy areas and the initiatives which have been undertaken in them whilst giving party members the opportunity to discuss and debate the issues.
 
Mr Collins restated his own belief that education is the great leveller in Irish society and that it must be open and accessible for all.
 
"Education is at the core of who we are as a country and it is at the heart of who we are as the Fianna Fáil party. We strongly believe in providing an education that is accessible to all, which promotes inclusivity, equality of opportunity and lifelong learning.
 
"Fianna Fáil in Government is committed to enhancing and expanding the apprenticeship system. We appreciate that people learn in different ways and I want to make sure that everyone is aware apprenticeship can be for them as a route to a qualification into the future," said Mr Collins.

At the conference, he was joined on stage by former apprentice Ken O'Connell, education expert Brian Mooney, Senator Malcolm Byrne and Senator Fiona O'Loughlin.

"We discussed in detail the work that has been done to date in expanding the range and offering of apprenticeships and how we can make it easier for employers and apprentices to engage with apprenticeship and support and drive innovation in the workplace through responsive and topical programmes.
 
"I firmly believe that with the right supports, we can ensure that everyone has equal opportunity and access to a whole myriad of opportunities.
 
"I am proud to say that €30 million in funding was secured in Budget 2023 to increase capacity for apprenticeships next year, and additional funding for social inclusion measures in apprenticeship, such as a bursary for apprentices from under-represented groups.
 
"An apprenticeship is a really rewarding, earn as you learn career path. It is imperative that there is equal access for everyone, irrespective of their background, gender or age and Fianna Fáil in Government is committed to making that happen," said Mr Collins.
 
Minister for Education Norma Foley said: "The Irish education system is one of the strongest in Europe and indeed across the world, and it will continue to be a central force in tackling the challenges faced by Ireland. We are driving forward a progressive and forward- looking package of reforms in the Leaving Certificate and Senior Cycle programmes.

"These reforms will ensure that every student's talents are recognised and celebrated in our Senior Cycle and ensure that our students are best equipped to meet the challenges of the 21st century."

