Mayor of Limerick opens book of condolence following death of Vicky Phelan

THE Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Francis Foley, has paid tribute to Vicky Phelan, who has passed away following a lengthy battle against cervical cancer.

A book of condolence has been opened at City Hall at Merchant’s Quay in the city and will remain open for one week.

In addition, an online book of condolence is open at Limerick.ie.

The Irish flag is being flown at half-mast as a mark of respect for the women’s health campaigner who was a recipient of the Freedom of Limerick earlier this year.

Cllr Francis Foley said: “Vicky tirelessly campaigned for better healthcare for women. Her search for answers uncovered the Cervical Check scandal and she used her voice to advocate and support other women who had been affected and were fighting for justice.”

“My sincere condolences and those of the people of Limerick go to her family at this sad time. Throughout all her campaigning Vicky always referred to her family and how important they were as she spoke out and campaigned. While many thousands of people will be sad to hear of Vicky’s passing, her family will mourn her loss most acutely and we must support them in any way we can.”

Mayor Foley added that Vicky Phelan's contribution to Irish life means she will never be forgotten. "She will be remembered as a fighter, a campaigner, a beacon of hope and strength against almost insurmountable obstacles. Her legacy will remain with us forever.”

Dr Pat Daly, Chief Executive of Limerick City and County Council added: “Vicky has made an enormous contribution to Irish society and it was a privilege to meet her and listen to her speak with such a passion and drive which often belied her serious health condition. She was an inspiration to thousands of people in Limerick, Ireland and abroad and was a remarkable women, who fought for others as well as herself.”