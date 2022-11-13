Search

13 Nov 2022

Communities in Limerick and Kerry come together to reproduce booklet about courageous priest

The reproduced book was launched on Friday night | PICTURE: Castleisland District Heritage

Reporter:

Frances Fitzpatrick

13 Nov 2022 9:00 PM

THE PEOPLE of Limerick and Kerry have joined together to reproduce a booklet about a courageous priest from the 19th century.

In the early 1900s, Mr JD Harnett wrote an informative and now very rare booklet about the famous priest Rev William Casey.

The one-time local parish priest in Abbeyfeale fought fearlessly on behalf of tenants during the Land War with a statue being erected in the town in 1910, three years after his death.

Over the county bounds, in Castleisland, Co Kerry, Rev Casey is fondly recalled as the priest who worked with their own pastor, Fr Arthur Murphy, in the national cause.

Johnnie Roche, Chairman of Castleisland District Heritage (CDH), recalls how in his youth, older people still revered the names of Fr Casey and Fr Murphy.

“When Fr Arthur was appointed to the parish of Brosna years later, both men resumed their co-operation and worked together to get results for their areas and people.

“The iconic sketch of their 'Clasping Hands Across The Feale' states more than words can express about two of Ireland’s patriot heroes.”

Recently, Castleisland District Heritage acquired a copy of J D Harnett’s publication and decided to reproduce it for a new generation.

By coincidence, Maurice O’Connell, Chairperson of Abbeyfeale Community Council, visited the offices of CDH on an unrelated matter, and there, Kerry and Limerick once again joined hands to work together.

Maurice hopes that the publication will help new generations learn how the genuine guidance and support being looked for and received by the underprivileged and downtrodden in the west Limerick and north Kerry areas during those hard times came about.

The booklet, which retains its original title, A Sketch of the Life of Rev Wm Casey, PP, of Abbeyfeale, is being reproduced in its original A5 format.

The book was officially launched in the Glórach Theatre, Abbeyfeale on Friday.

Local News

