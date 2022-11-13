SHERRY FitzGerald are pleased to introduce to the market Number 62 Lansdowne Park, Ennis Road, Limerick.

An impressive 1930’s three-bedroom semi-detached home with a stunning rear garden. No 62 is situated on a beautiful, private, mature site overlooking a large green space to the front of the property in this very residential enclave in Lansdowne Park.

The living accommodation is spacious and bright with interconnecting rooms on the ground floor that could be easily opened through for a more open plan flow.

It also has a second reception room to the side of the property, an ideal addition for family living. Lansdowne Park is a lovely, quiet and private residential cul de sac only minutes’ walk from the city centre.

This highly prized residential setting offers exceptional amenities and is ideally located within a stone’s throw of a superb selection of primary and secondary schools.

There is also easy access to the Limerick tunnel and M7 road network providing easy access to Shannon airport, Galway, and Dublin.

This is a wonderful home for any first-time buyers or indeed a fantastic possible downsize option. Although modernisation is required, superb potential exists overall.

AT A GLANCE

Location: 62 Lansdowne Park, Ennis Road

Description: Three bedroom, two bath semi-detached home

Price: €325,000

Seller: Sherry FitzGerald

Contact: Brenda Mulcahy on (061) 418000

*SPONSORED CONTENT