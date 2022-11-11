THE Newcastle West Musical Society presented the Sound of Music show in the very comfortable Feohanagh/ Castlemahon Community Hall over six nights attracting large attendances each night.

This was their first live show since the pandemic, and they responded by producing a top-class musical. This was an amazing production by top-class entertainers who had a captive audience from opening curtain to final encore.

The movement on stage and the timing of dialogue highlighted the many hours of rehearsal that the cast participated in to bring it to such a high standard.

From the youngest member, aged five years, to the more mature members on stage the fast-moving show kept everyone in the audience fixated totally on the unfolding story, singing and music for three hours less the interval break.

The society have staged several top-class shows over the years, and this was no exception and a little special following the break due to Covid.

I really enjoyed my visit last Friday night as did all present, with many people attending on several nights.

A special mention for Tara who played Maria who was outstanding, and kudos to all involved. Keep on climbing those mountains with all the talent that is available in the locality.