Search

10 Nov 2022

Oh yes, they did! Limerick theatre creates its first home-produced pantomime

Oh yes, they did! Limerick theatre creates its first home-produced pantomime

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty

10 Nov 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

cathal.doherty@limerickleader.ie

Limerick's Lime Tree Theatre has officially created its first home-produced pantomime which is being described as an all-singing all-dancing extravaganza.

The panto, Jack and the Beanstalk will be on show in the theatre on Mary Immaculate College’s campus for one month, from December 9, 2022, to January 8, 2023.

Taking and reworking the traditional story of Jack and the Beanstalk, Jack and his mother find themselves in hard times due to Brexit, inflation and not being allowed to sell turf.

In Pictures: Limerick school bids farewell to much-loved secretary after 42 years

The pair find themselves financially embarrassed, leaving them with no other choice but to sell their only cow, Milky White.

When Jack swaps Milky White for a handful of beans, his mother is furious but it's only when a giant beanstalk appears in their garden that the adventure truly begins.

Tickets for the pantomime are available from the Lime Tree website, here.

The pantomime is written by Mike Finn and Michael Finneran directs a local cast consisting of Jessica Bray, James Corr, Aidan Crowe, Nigel Dugdale, Eleanor O’Brien and many more.

“I’m hugely excited to have been asked to lead the inaugural Lime Tree Theatre panto,” Michael said.

Limerick gardai seek to identify thief who stole teenager's phone on urban greenway

“It’s an opportunity to bring a vibrant and exciting new version of the story to the people of Limerick this Christmas season, and an opportunity to work with fantastic artists in the region.

“We’re especially proud that we will have the opportunity to work with emergent performers to help them make their way in the professional ranks,” Michael added.

The production will also feature legendary comedian Pat Shortt as the voice of the Giant.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media