In pictures: Celebrations in Adare as Tidy Towns award is presented

THERE were celebrations in Adare on Wednesday night at an event to mark its success in their year's Supervalu Tidy Towns competition.
It was announced last month that the village and its Tidy Towns committee had been a awarded gold medal in the national competition.
In addition, it won the County Award with Ardpatrick Tidy Towns coming in second and Galbally Tidy Towns third.
Mayor the city and county of Limerick, Cllr Francis Foley, attended Wednesday's event at the Woodlands House Hotel where he congratulated members of the committee and the volunteers for their trojan work.
The County Award was also presented on the night.
This year saw bronze medals being awarded to Ardpatrick (Category A), Galbally (Category B), Castleconnell (Category C), Newcastle West (Category E) and Limerick City Tidy Towns (Category H) while an Endeavor award was presented to Athea Tidy Towns which recorded the biggest year-on-year improvement in Limerick.
