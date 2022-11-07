Road traffic collision involving motorist and cyclist in Limerick

GARDAI attended the scene of a collision involving a car and a bicycle in West Limerick this Monday evening.
A garda spokesperson confirmed the incident between a motorist and a cyclist occurred in Newcastle West around 6pm.
It is understood it happened at the roundabout on the N21 near the Tesco.
"No serious injuries were reported," said a garda spokesperson.
Long tailbacks were reported as emergency services responded to the scene of the accident.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.