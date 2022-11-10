Limerick secures investment under 'Active Cities' programme

LIMERICK city is set to secure significant investment under a new programme which aims to create “a sense of community” while getting people to exercise and participate in physical activity.

Launched by Sport Ireland, Active Cities, is calling on everyone across Limerick to come together in a bid to create more opportunities for participation in sport and physical activity through collaboration, partnership, and planning.

According to the 2021 Irish Sports Monitor, only 42% of adults and 13% of children met the recommended national guidelines for regular excercise.

With over a third of Ireland's population living across five cities, including Limerick, physical inactivity is negatively impacting the health, economy, environment, and community of the cities.

Based on the World Health Organisation’s Global Action Plan on Physical Activity (GAPPA), the ‘Active Cities’ project focuses on increasing physical activity among those who are the least active in society.

To engage with communities across Limerick, Cork, Dublin, Galway and Waterford, €3.4m has been invested. The initiative will create change for those who are economically, socially or educationally disadvantaged or those who have a disability.

Highlighting the importance of raising awareness, Sport Ireland CEO, Dr Una May added: “Sport Ireland are proud to support a wonderful initiative such as Active Cities. Communication and promotion will be central to the success and impact of Active Cities. Research has highlighted the importance of identifying and connecting with trusted local community leaders, willing to promote opportunities within their locality. This initiative will provide a fantastic opportunity for Active Cities to generate a sense of community and togetherness, while bringing sport and physical activity to people’s lives”.