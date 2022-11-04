Search

04 Nov 2022

In Pictures: ‘Bare Essentials’ calendar is the talk of Limerick town

Reporter:

Cian O'Broin

04 Nov 2022 10:00 PM

ONE LIMERICK town has decided to bare all as part of a nude calendar campaign to highlight the natural beauty, facilities and amenities shared within a tight-knit community.

More than 100 volunteers living in Abbeyfeale have come together to portray everyday scenarios in the nip, from bidding at the local mart to placing bits of shopping in their cart.

Local photographer John Morris, who put the project together, said that the unclad calendar is the first step in a marketing strategy which looks at showcasing the story of the town.

“What the calendar of Abbeyfeale shows us is a story of its community and its people and a sense of pride comes through when you see how much this market town has on its doorstep,” he said.

Despite leaving little to the imagination, there is more than meets the eye when it comes to the 12 depictions cleverly portrayed across the calendar.

In the month of November, Jim O’Connor and his two nephews, Billy and Conor Falvin, are pictured in a local pub, playing cards over a pot of tea, John explained.

Upon closer inspection, Jim can be seen holding the royal flush as he grins towards the camera. An empty chair placed nearby suggests there’s always room for one more friend, no matter what.

“Jim has also been diagnosed with terminal cancer and despite his situation, he came forward to volunteer. His two nephews did take a bit of convincing to go nude but ‘Long Jim’ as he’s known locally, has that cheeky smile that would convince anyone to get on board,” John told.

Another fitting spin on a mainstay of the town, is the local mart, which shows Cllr Liam Galvin auctioning off a heifer as it is being paraded around close to two bidders.

Here one brave farmer “in the buff” is demonstrating that sometimes to win, you have to show that you are not afraid to bare all.

Marian Harnett, who features for the month of March along with four other ladies and on the front, described the experience as “very liberating” and an “almost bucket list item”.

The calendar is available locally in over 30 locations for €20, with €10 per sale going directly to the Irish Cancer Society.

